Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Admit Card For RSMSSB CET 2024

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for the RSMSSB Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test for graduate level posts can visit the official website of the Rajasthan board to download the admit cards. The admit cards are available on the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Common Eligibility Test (CET) has been scheduled for September 27 and September 28, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card tab and then the CET admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicants are required to present the printout of the admit card and a photo ID card on the day of the exam. Applicants must reach the venue two hours before the exam scheduled time to complete the frisking process. Gates will be closed one hour ahead and after that, no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances.

