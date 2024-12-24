Advertisement

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 803 Posts, Check Details

The applicant must have attained 18 years of age and must not have turned 26 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

RSMSSB 2025: The last date to apply for these positions is January 22, 2025.

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has initiated the recruitment process for the post of Jail Prahari. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 803 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for these positions is January 22, 2025.

The official website states: "Before filling the online application, read this release available on the Board's website carefully and fill the application while adhering to the instructions given in it. If any information is filled incorrectly or incompletely, the applicant's application form will be canceled without prior notice, and they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Their candidature can be canceled at any stage, and legal action may be taken. The entire responsibility will lie with the applicant."

Registration Fee

Applicants belonging to the general category and other backward classes: Rs 600  

Applicants belonging to other backward classes, economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, or Scheduled Tribes of Rajasthan: Rs 400  

Eligibility And Educational Qualification
  
Secondary qualification from a recognized board established by law in India or any qualification declared equivalent by the government  

Practical knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and familiarity with Rajasthani culture

Age Limit

The applicant must have attained 18 years of age and must not have turned 26 years of age as of January 1, 2026. As per the rules, the age is calculated from the first day of January following the last date of application.
 

