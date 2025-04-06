RSMSSB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out On This Date, Check Details

RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the recruitment of Jail Prahari on April 8, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 803 vacancies. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is released.

RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB recruitment portal, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025" link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Check the admit card and save it

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 12, 2025.

General Instructions For Candidates