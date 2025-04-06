RSMSSB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out On This Date, Check Details

RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the recruitment of Jail Prahari on April 8, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 803 vacancies. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is released.
RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1: Go to the official RSSB recruitment portal, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025" link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Check the admit card and save it
Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference
The exam is scheduled to be held on April 12, 2025.
General Instructions For Candidates
- Do not travel by sitting or standing on the roof or footboard of trains/buses. Maintain discipline both at the examination center and during travel. Otherwise, in case of any criminal offense registered against you, your examination may be cancelled.
- Candidates must report to the examination center at least 2 hours before the scheduled exam time to allow for frisking and ensure they are seated in the exam hall on time. Entry to the examination center will only be allowed up to 1 hour before the scheduled start of the examination. The entrance gate will be closed exactly 1 hour before the exam, and no candidate will be allowed entry under any circumstances after that. Therefore, strictly adhere to the timing.
- Bring your provisional e-admit card and an original photo ID, preferably an Aadhaar card, which must include your date of birth for identity verification. Also, bring a recent passport-size color photograph, unedited (not merged, morphed, or tampered), not older than one month. All photographs will be verified using software.
- Carry a blue transparent ballpoint pen. No other items are allowed at the examination center
- Entry into the examination center will be allowed only after identity verification using the photo ID, frisking (by Frisking Agency/Biometrics Device), Face Recognition, and checking by the vigilance team. Cooperate fully with the assigned staff for these procedures
- Watches of any kind are not permitted inside the examination center. Do not wear or bring any watches