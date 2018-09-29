UGC NET 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow

UGC NET 2018 Registration Last Date Tomorrow

NTA will close online registration process for UGC NET 2018 tomorrow (September 30, 2018). For the first ever NET to be conducted under its aegis, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had begun inviting applications on September 1, 2018. The month long application process allowed candidates, interested to pursue research and lectureship, to register for the exam. NTA will conduct the exam in December 2018. NTA will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of CBSE. For the science subjects, CSIR conducts the exam.

Click here to apply for NTA NET 2018

Keeping in practice, the norms adopted in CBSE NET July 2018, NTA's NET will comprise of two papers. Earlier the exam was conducted in three papers. The exam will be held in two shifts in computer based test mode. While paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions, the paper 2 will be of 2 hour duration and will have 100 compulsory questions.

Blindness No Bar For 5 UGC NET Qualifiers Of Himachal Pradesh University

Result of the last CBSE NET, held in July, was declared within a month of the exam. A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 8,59,498 appeared in both the papers of the exam. 55,872 candidates qualified for eligibility for assistant professor while 3,929 candidates qualified for both JRF and assistant professorship.

CSIR Releases December UGC NET Notification

Click here for more Jobs News