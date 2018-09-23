CSIR Releases December UGC NET Notification, Registration Next Week

CSIR NET December 2018 Notification Released

CSIR UGC NET is likely to be held on December 16, 2018. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct the second edition of the NET 2018 for science subjects in December and has announced the tentative date for it. So far, the Council has released the detailed information bulletin of the exam giving details of the exam, syllabus, eligibility, date, fees, etc. Online registration for the exam will begin on September 25. Interested candidates can apply till October 15 at csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR, on behalf of UGC, conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment of Lecturers in Chemical Sciences, Earth/ Atmospheric/ Ocean/ Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Candidates with M.Sc. or Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS can take the exam. Candidates possessing only Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply only for JRF and not for Lectureship LS. Graduates will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/ enrolled for PhD/ Integrated PhD program within the validity period of two years.

While the maximum age limit for JRF (NET) is 28 years, there is no upper age limit for Lectureship.

The question paper will comprise of three sections: the first part will assess the general aptitude of the candidates while subject related MCQs will be asked in the second part. The third part will assess the scientific pursuit of the candidates. 'The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem,' reads the notice.

Meanwhile, CSIR June NET 2018 results are pending. For the June edition exam of 2017, CSIR had declared the result in December.

