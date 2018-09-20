CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 Information Bulletin Released

CSIR UGC NET December 2018 information bulletin is available on the official website

CSIR UGC NET December 2018 information bulletin has been released. CSIR UGC NET is conducted for determination of eligibility of candidates for Lectureship positions in Indian University/Colleges and for selection of candidates for award of JRF by CSIR. CSIR UGC NET is conducted twice a year, in June and in December. The exam will be a single paper MCQ based test.

CSIR awards JRF to candidates holding BS-4 years program/ BE/B.Tech/B. Pharma/MBBS/ Integrated BS-MS/M.Sc. or Equivalent degree/B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General & OBC (50% for SC/ST candidates and Persons with Disability) after qualifying the CSIR UGC NET test.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship (NET) to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a university/ national laboratory/ institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

In case of Lectureship, CSIR UGC NET is only an eligibility criteria and means that a candidate must qualify the exam in order to be appointed as a Lecturer.

The CSIR UGC NET Decemebr 2018 will be conducted on December 16, 2018.

The test will be conducted for the following subjects:

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

Exam for Life Science and Physical Science will be conducted in the morning session and the exam for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be conducted in the afternoon session.

