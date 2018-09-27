Indian Bank PO 2018 Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released; How To Download

Indian Bank has released admit card for the PO Preliminary Exam which will be conducted on October 6, 2018. The admit card will be available for download till the exam day. Indian Bank will be recruiting candidates for 417 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies. Through this selection process, Indian Bank will select candidates for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB).

The number of vacancies in the course is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank.

Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to the official website of Indian bank: www.indianbank.in.

Step two: Click on Careers tab.

Step three: Click on detailed advertisement for PO through on Boarding.

Step four: Click on link provided for downloading the call letter.

Step five: Enter login details and submit.

Step six: Download your admit card.

The selection process consists of three stages - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

After successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in the various branches of Indian Bank.

Click here for more Jobs News