Indian Bank Invites Applications For 1500 Apprentice Posts Across India

Indian Bank Apprentice Post 2025: The Indian Bank is inviting application for 1500 apprentice posts across India. Interested candidates must register for the post before August 7, 2025 on the official website of the bank, indianbank.in.

Along with the registration, candidates can the modifiy the application form and pay the fees until August 7, 2025.

Who Can Apply For Indian Bank Apprentice?

Candidate who is a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan or is a Tibetan refugee can apply for the post of Apprentice at the Indian Bank.

Candidate aged between 20 and 28 years as of July 1, 2025 are eligible for the post. Relaxation in the age limit is given to candidates of several categories including Scheduled Caste (SC) (5 years), Scheduled Tribes (ST) (5 years), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (3 years), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (10 years) etc,.

Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or have received any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government.

Candidate must have received their degree or the passing certificate on or after April 1, 2021.

The maximum age limit is applied only to candidates of General category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Indian Bank Apprentice 2025: Where and How To Apply?

Candidates can apply for the post of Apprentice on the apprenticeship portal, ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25.

After applying online, candidates will be required to register directly to their banks.

A fee of Rs.175 plus GST will be charged to SC, ST and PwBd category candidates. Candidates of other categories besides the mentioned above will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.800 plus GST.

How To Apply?

Candidates must first register using the link provided above and pay the required fees before August 7, 2025.

Candidates will be required to submit their photograph, left thumb impression, signature and hand-written declaration scan.

Indian Bank Apprentice 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the post of Apprentice at Indian Bank involves several steps, including:

1. Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)-Based Online Test

This test will comprise of 100 questions from five subjects, including Reasoning Aptitude (15 Questions), Computer Language (10 Questions), English Language (25 Questions), Quantitative Aptitude (25), General Awareness With Special Reference To Banking Industry (25 Questions).

2. Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)

Candidates applying to the Indian Bank should know the local language of that specific state. The candidate's reading, writing, speaking and understanding of the local language will be assessed in this test.

Candidates who qualify both the tests will be considered eligible for the post of Apprentice at the Indian Bank.