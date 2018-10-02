CDAC Announces Recruitment For Engineering Graduates

CDAC Recruitment 2018 For Graduate Apprentices

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will conduct walk in interview on October 4 for selection of Graduate Apprentices. A total of 29 posts have been notified by CDAC in electronics, computer science, mechanical and electrical disciplines. Upon selection, candidates will receive stipend of Rs 4984. 'Candidates who have not completed three years as on 2018 (i.e., 2016, 2017 & 2018), after obtaining the Degree Certificates, only are eligible to attend,' reads the job notification. The interview will be held on October 4 from 9.00 am to 11.00 am.

Candidates with BE / B.Tech in Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics are eligible to apply. Ex-Apprentices or current Apprentices in any organization/ firm are not eligible. Sandwich degree/ diploma, private degree/ diploma, short term courses are not acceptable.

'The apprenticeship training will be for 1 year. The trainees will not confer any right whatsoever on the Recruiter for any regular appointment in C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram or any other unit,' reads the job notice.

On the interview day, candidates should take original certificates & Aadhaar Card including one photocopy to the centre. Candidates are required to download the personal history form available online at cdac.in for the interview. The personal history form should be filled up and five copies of it should be taken to the interview. The forms should be affixed with recent photograph.

