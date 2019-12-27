CDAC Common Admission Test (C-CAT) Result Today

PG Diploma classes in CDAC would commence on February 18.

Result of CDAC Common Admission Test or C-CAT is expected today. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) had conducted the exam on December 8 and December 15. Admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC are done through C-DAC's CAT. Every year, C-CAT is usually conducted in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions). For candidates who get selected through this C-CAT, classes would commence on February 18.

C-CAT Result Link

Depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centers given by them during the counselling.

The counseling process would begin immediately after the results are declared and would continue till January 6. The declaration of first round of seat allocation will be declared on January 8.

Through this exam, CDAC would grant admission in Geoinformatics (PG-DGi), Advanced Computing (PG-DAC), Big Data Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Systems & Security, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile Computing, System Software Development, Advanced Secure Software Development, HPC System Administration, Embedded Systems Design, VLSI Design and Biomedical Instrumentation & Health Informatics.

CDAC is the premier organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out research in IT, Electronics and associated areas.

Click here for more Education News