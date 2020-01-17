Jobs Announced Under IT Ministry (CDAC) For Engineers, MSc IT/ CS Candidates

CDAC, Ministry Of Electronics & IT announces Project Engineer, Project Manager Posts

Recruitment to Project Engineer and Project Manager posts have been announced by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier research and development organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This is a contractual recruitment and candidates will be selected on the basis of interview scheduled on January 30 and February 1 at Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Academic Block, B-30, Institutional Area, Sector-62, Noida-201309.

Job Notification

A total of 143 Project Engineers and Project Managers will be hired by CDAC in Software Design & Development, Software Application Developer/Implementation, Mobile Application Developer, UI/UX designer, Embedded Software Developer, e-Learning, Faculty, Digital Marketing and Software Testing fields.

Candidates with B.E/ B. Tech. in Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications/ Electronics / MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications/ Electronics are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates must have minimum 2 years of post-qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Upon selection and appointment, candidates would receive consolidated minimum salary of Rs 37200 per month. "Higher starting pay may be offered to experienced candidate as per CDAC norms," reads the notice released for the recruitment.

"Candidates are advised to appear against only one position, accordingly, you must ensure your suitability for the position desired to appear in walk-in interview," adds the notice.

Click here for more Jobs News