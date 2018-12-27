CDAC Entrance Test (C-CAT 2018) Result Declared

CDAC Entrance Test Result Announced

CDAC Common Admission Test (C-CAT) result has been announced. The exam was conducted by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on December 9 and December 16. The results have been announced on the official website cdac.in and online counselling has begun today. CDAC will announce the first round of seat allocation on January 7. Admission of all the candidates who have been selected through the first allocation round will be done by January 16. The second allocation list will be released on January 21.

Check C-CAT 2018 Result

Classes for the PG Diploma courses will begin on February 19.

Admissions to all PG Diploma courses of CDAC are done through C-DAC's computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT). Every year, C-CAT is usually conducted in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions).

C-CAT is conducted by CDAC for admission to PG Diploma courses in Advanced Computing, Big Data Analytics, Biomedical Instrumentation & Health Informatics, Embedded Systems Design, Geoinformatics, HPC Systems Administration, IT Infrastructure, Systems & Security, Internet of Things, Mobile Computing, System Software Development and VLSI Design courses.

