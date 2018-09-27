In A First, UPSC Allows Candidates To Withdraw Applications

UPSC ESE 2019: Know About Application Withdrawal Facility

In what can be said a major relief to candidates, UPSC has allowed candidates to withdraw the applications in case they are not prepared to appear for the exam. For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified candidates, in the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2019 notice, to withdraw their application a week after the deadline, if they wish not to appear for the exam. The Commission has introduced the facility after considering the requests of candidates, earlier, who wished to cancel their candidature after submitting the application.

This will be a big deciding factor in those exams where number of attempts is considered to be a part of the eligibility criteria. Engineering Services Exam, there is no limit on number of attempts, however, the age limit is 30 years.

Exam fees will not be refunded in case candidate withdraws the application. The Commission, in its guideline for the application withdrawal process, has said that there is no provision for withdrawing of incomplete applications.

For the ESE 2019, candidates can withdraw their application from October 29 till November 5. Queries, in this regard, can be forwarded to upscsoap@nic.in. 'If a candidate has submitted more than one application form then the higher registration-id of Application (latest) will be considered for withdrawal and all earlier applications will be treated as cancelled automatically,' it said further.

