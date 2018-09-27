UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019: Online Registration Begins, Important Points For Candidates

UPSC ESE 2019: Online Registration Begins At Upsc.gov.in, Upsconline.nic.in

Online registration has begun for Engineering Services Exam 2019 at upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of Application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination. The prelims exam of ESE will be held on January 6, 2019. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the exam annually for recruitment to services/ posts under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. This year 581 vacancies have been notified for the exam.

ESE main exam will be held on June 30, 2019 for those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam.

While engineering graduates are eligible for the recruitment, for Indian Naval Armament Service and Indian Radio Regulatory Service, candidates with M.Sc. degree in the relevant field are eligible to apply.

Candidates (except Female/ SC/ ST/ PH candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India.

The Commission has uploaded details of the exam and syllabus on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to download the file and save it for future reference.

On other hand, UPSC has announced the dates for Civil Services Exam 2019. Civil Services Prelims exam will be held on June 2, 2019. UPSC has released the calendar for exams like Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, C.D.S. Examination (I), 2019, CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2019, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I, Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 through CS(P) Examination and I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2019.

