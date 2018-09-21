UPSC Notifies Administrative Officer Recruitment Under BRO; Graduates Eligible

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Administrative Officer Post At Border Roads Organisation

A total of 8 administrative officer posts are open for recruitment under Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Ministry of Defence. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment for which graduates can apply. Applicants need to have three years' experience of accounts, administration and establishment work in a government office/ public sector undertaking/ autonomous body/ statutory body. 'The posts are permanent and one post is reserved and suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Orthopaedically Handicapped / Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy with disability i.e. One arm affected (Right or Left),' reads the job notification.

Interested candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in on or before October 11, 2018. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 12, 2018.

UPSC has also released 2019 annual exam calendar. The Civil Services exam will be held in June, a day earlier than it was held this year.

Other Vacancy Details Notified By UPSC

Lecturer in Applied Mechanics, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu: 2 posts

Lecturer in Civil Engineering, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Lecturer in Information Technology, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

