UPSC Exam Calendar 2019 Released, Check Dates Here

UPSC will conduct Civils Services prelims examination 2019 on June 2, one day before the exam was held this year. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for year 2019 today. According to the calendar, the CS main exam will be held on September 20, 2019. UPS has released the calendar for exams like Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, C.D.S. Examination (I), 2019, CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2019, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I, Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 through CS(P) Examination and I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2019 today.

The candidates may also see the dates of exams like Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019, Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019, C.D.S. Examination (II), 2019, Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2019 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019 from the website.

According to UPSC, the dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

UPSC annual exam calendar 2019 is available at the official web portal of the Commission (upsc.gov.in).

