Job Opportunities At Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited

NPCIL Recruitment 2018 For Stipendiary Trainee Post

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee Operator/ Maintainer posts. A total of 122 posts have been notified for recruitment for NPCIL unit Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site. Class 10th and 10+2 pass candidates in the age group of 18-24 years are eligible to apply for the job. For stipendiary trainee maintainer post, 'SSC (10th) with minimum 50% marks in Science subjects and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI certificate in Electronics, Electrician, Machinist/Turner, Fitter and Welder. The trades for which the duration of the ITI course is less than 2 years, the candidate should have at least one year relevant working experience after completion of the course,' reads the notice.

Online registration for the recruitment will begin on October 15. Interested candidates can apply till November 11, 2018.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary test and advance test, both of which will be in written. For the stipendiary trainee maintainer post, skill test will also be conducted.

Candidates are required to produce relevant certificate from the Principal / Dean of the Institute in support of approval / recognition of the Institute & Course by AICTE/ UGC/ Board at the time of document verification.

