GATE 2019 Online Registration With Increased Fee Ends Soon; Apply Now

GATE 2019 Online Registration With Increased Fee Ends On October 1 @ Appsgate.iitm.ac.in

The online registration of GATE 2018 will be closed tomorrow (October 1, 2018). The registration, which was scheduled to end on September 23, 2019, was extended with an increased fee till October 1, 2018. The registration link for the GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is available on the official website of the exam, gate.iitm.ac.in or at the direct link appsgate.iitm.ac.in. GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

GATE has been held on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.

Apart from educational institutes, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2019: Upcoming dates

Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 16, 2018

Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): January 4, 2019

GATE 2019 exam: February 2 to 10, 2019

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: March 16, 2019

