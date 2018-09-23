GATE 2019 Registration Portal Open Till 6.00 pm Today; Apply Now

GATE 2019 Registration Date Extended

GATE 2019 aspirants can apply for the exam till 6.00 pm today. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can register at GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website. Late fees will be charged from candidates September 24 onwards. The extended registration date (with late fees) is October 1, 2018. Other important dates of the exam have not been changed yet. IIT Madras will conduct the exam on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019 in forenoon and afternoon session. GATE 2019 result will be declared on March 16.

GATE is conducted every year, for granting admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISc. In addition to this GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose. GATE 2019: List Of PSUs Accepting GATE Score

GATE 2019 Registration Ends Today: What's Next?

Candidates are not being able to submit their application on time due to server issues. 'The receipt of SMS and Email OTPs by the candidates is taking a little longer time, as the number of applicants using the GOAPS site is drastically increased for the past two days. Therefore, requests the candidates to go ahead with filling the application and payment without waiting for the OTP verification. The OTP verifications can be done even after the payment,' says the exam conducting body.

Further candidates who wish to make changes in the exam city preference, will be given one-time chance in November. For making changes in date of birth, name, details of parents, address, exam paper, etc candidates can login to the GOAPS portal as and when it is notified in the official website.

