GATE Score Cards On March 20, Result Declared

GATE 2019 score card will be available online till May 31.

IIT Madras had declared the GATE 2019 result, a day before the scheduled date. As per the schedule released earlier, the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was supposed to be released on March 16, however the institute, official organisor of the exam, declared it in the late evening of March 15. GATE 2019 score cards will be released on March 20. The score cards will be available on the GATE 2019 login till May 31 for candidates to download.

GATE 2019 Result

Candidates can download the GATE 2019 result and the score card from the official website using their registration details as login credentials.

GATE scores are valid for three years from the date of declaration of the result.

Since the exam is conducted in multiple sessions which brings a variation in the difficulty level faced by the candidates. In order to counter this difference, the scores are normalized.

GATE score is a compulsory qualifying criteria for those seeking admission and/ or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

Also, many Public Sector Undertakings also use the GATE score in their recruitment process.

