GATE 2019 Result Expected Anytime Soon; Final Answer Key Out

GATE 2019 Result Declaration Date

GATE 2019 result is expected tomorrow. IIT Madras will announce the result on its official website. GATE 2019 was held from February 2 to February 10. GATE score is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/ or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Many Public Sector Undertakings also use the GATE score in their recruitment process.

The GATE score is valid for three years from the date of its declaration.

The candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2019 results:

Step One: Go to GATE 2018 results website; gate.iitm.ac.in

Step Two: Enter your registration details of GATE 2019- Enrollment ID/Email Address (Enrollment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration), Password (GOAPS password) and the captcha.

Step Three: See your results

GATE 2019 Score Calculation

GATE is conducted in multiple sessions. Hence the scores are normalized to counter the variation in difficulty levels of question papers across the multiple sessions. The raw marks obtained by a candidate are converted to normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi- session papers) were used for computing the GATE Score based on the qualifying marks.

