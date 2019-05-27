SAIL Invites Application For Management Trainee Recruitment

SAIL Recruitment For Management Trainee Post; 142 Posts

Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can apply for Management Trainee post in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Applicants must have secured minimum 65% marks in the engineering disciplines of mechanical, metallurgy, electrical, chemical, instrumentation and mining. A total of 142 vacancies have been announced by SAIL. While applying for the post candidates should give their GATE 2019 registration number. "SAIL will consider only GATE 2019 marks. The GATE 2018 marks or prior to that will not be considered," reads the notification.

Apply Online

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score, group discussion and interview.

The last date for submission of application is June 14.

"If selected, the candidates can be posted to any plant/unit/mine location of the Company. The candidates will not be allowed to seek/apply for transfer to any other plant/ unit/ mine location of the Company during the initial four years of service. For departmental candidates, this restriction will be for initial two years of service," adds the notice.

The upper age limit for applicants is 28 years as on June 14.

Click here for more Jobs News