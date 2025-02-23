Steel Authority Of India Hiring Doctors, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2025: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is accepting applications for MBBS doctor positions. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website. Additionally, an advance copy of the application in the prescribed format may be emailed to ispcf01@sail.in with the subject line "Consultants (Doctors in Medical Disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur" by March 1, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview as per the schedule in the official notification. Those planning to appear should prepare accordingly.

Vacancy Details

SAIL, a Maharatna company under the Government of India, is offering a government job opportunity for medical professionals. Vacancies are available for consultants (doctors in medical disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur Hospital.

Post-Wise Vacancies

Post Vacancies

Specialist - Microbiology 01

Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynaecology 03

Specialist - Pulmonary Medicine 01

Specialist - Anesthesiology 01

Specialist - Pathology 01

Specialist - Medicine 02

Specialist - Orthopedics 01

Specialist - Ophthalmology 01

Specialist - Radiology 01

Specialist - Public Health 01

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 05

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - OHS 01

Specialist - Pediatrics 01

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Specialist or GDMO positions must hold an MBBS degree along with a PG Diploma, PG Degree, or DNB in the relevant specialty. Applicants must also be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), or State Medical Council (SMC) and possess a valid license to practice medicine in India. Further details are available in the official notification.

Age Limit And Salary

Maximum Age: 69 years as of February 19, 2025

Salary Range: Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month (post-dependent)

Selection Process & Interview Schedule

SAIL will conduct walk-in interviews as per the following schedule:

Specialist Positions: March 5-6, 2025

GDMO Positions: March 7-8, 2025

Walk-in Interview Venue And Reporting Time

Candidates must report between 10am and 4pm at:

CMO I/C (M&HS), Burnpur Hospital, Burnpur-713325, District Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal

Remuneration

Qualification Monthly Consolidated Salary

GDMO - MBBS Rs 90,000

Specialist - MBBS with PG Diploma Rs 1,20,000

Specialist - MBBS with PG Degree Rs 1,60,000

Specialist - MBBS with DM / MCh/ DNB Rs 2,50,000

Check detailed notification here