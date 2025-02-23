Steel Authority Of India Hiring Doctors, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2025: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is accepting applications for MBBS doctor positions. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website. Additionally, an advance copy of the application in the prescribed format may be emailed to ispcf01@sail.in with the subject line "Consultants (Doctors in Medical Disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur" by March 1, 2025.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview as per the schedule in the official notification. Those planning to appear should prepare accordingly.
Vacancy Details
SAIL, a Maharatna company under the Government of India, is offering a government job opportunity for medical professionals. Vacancies are available for consultants (doctors in medical disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur Hospital.
Post-Wise Vacancies
Post Vacancies
- Specialist - Microbiology 01
- Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynaecology 03
- Specialist - Pulmonary Medicine 01
- Specialist - Anesthesiology 01
- Specialist - Pathology 01
- Specialist - Medicine 02
- Specialist - Orthopedics 01
- Specialist - Ophthalmology 01
- Specialist - Radiology 01
- Specialist - Public Health 01
- General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 05
- General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - OHS 01
- Specialist - Pediatrics 01
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for Specialist or GDMO positions must hold an MBBS degree along with a PG Diploma, PG Degree, or DNB in the relevant specialty. Applicants must also be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), or State Medical Council (SMC) and possess a valid license to practice medicine in India. Further details are available in the official notification.
Age Limit And Salary
Maximum Age: 69 years as of February 19, 2025
Salary Range: Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month (post-dependent)
Selection Process & Interview Schedule
SAIL will conduct walk-in interviews as per the following schedule:
Specialist Positions: March 5-6, 2025
GDMO Positions: March 7-8, 2025
Walk-in Interview Venue And Reporting Time
Candidates must report between 10am and 4pm at:
CMO I/C (M&HS), Burnpur Hospital, Burnpur-713325, District Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal
Remuneration
Qualification Monthly Consolidated Salary
- GDMO - MBBS Rs 90,000
- Specialist - MBBS with PG Diploma Rs 1,20,000
- Specialist - MBBS with PG Degree Rs 1,60,000
- Specialist - MBBS with DM / MCh/ DNB Rs 2,50,000