Advertisement

Steel Authority Of India Hiring Doctors, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2025: SAIL, a Maharatna company under the Government of India, is offering a government job opportunity for medical professionals.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Steel Authority Of India Hiring Doctors, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh
SAIL Recruitment 2025: Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is accepting applications for MBBS doctor positions. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website. Additionally, an advance copy of the application in the prescribed format may be emailed to ispcf01@sail.in with the subject line "Consultants (Doctors in Medical Disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur" by March 1, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview as per the schedule in the official notification. Those planning to appear should prepare accordingly.

Vacancy Details

SAIL, a Maharatna company under the Government of India, is offering a government job opportunity for medical professionals. Vacancies are available for consultants (doctors in medical disciplines) at IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur Hospital.

Post-Wise Vacancies

Post    Vacancies

  • Specialist - Microbiology    01
  • Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynaecology    03
  • Specialist - Pulmonary Medicine    01
  • Specialist - Anesthesiology    01
  • Specialist - Pathology    01
  • Specialist - Medicine    02
  • Specialist - Orthopedics    01
  • Specialist - Ophthalmology    01
  • Specialist - Radiology    01
  • Specialist - Public Health    01
  • General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)    05
  • General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - OHS    01
  • Specialist - Pediatrics    01

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Specialist or GDMO positions must hold an MBBS degree along with a PG Diploma, PG Degree, or DNB in the relevant specialty. Applicants must also be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), or State Medical Council (SMC) and possess a valid license to practice medicine in India. Further details are available in the official notification.

Age Limit And Salary

Maximum Age: 69 years as of February 19, 2025

Salary Range: Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month (post-dependent)

Selection Process & Interview Schedule

SAIL will conduct walk-in interviews as per the following schedule:

Specialist Positions: March 5-6, 2025
GDMO Positions: March 7-8, 2025

Walk-in Interview Venue And Reporting Time

Candidates must report between 10am and 4pm at:
CMO I/C (M&HS), Burnpur Hospital, Burnpur-713325, District Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal

        Remuneration

         Qualification                                        Monthly Consolidated Salary

  • GDMO - MBBS                                        Rs 90,000
  • Specialist - MBBS with PG Diploma        Rs 1,20,000
  • Specialist - MBBS with PG Degree         Rs 1,60,000
  • Specialist - MBBS with DM / MCh/ DNB Rs 2,50,000

Check detailed notification here

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SAIL Recruitment 2025, Steel Authority Of India Limited Recruitment 2025, SAIL MBBS Doctors Jobs
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now