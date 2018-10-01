UPPRPB Advertises Recruitment For 5,419 Fireman, Jail Warder, Horse Rider Posts

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has advertised direct recruitment for multiple vacancies. UPPRPB will recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Fireman, Jail Warder, and Horse Rider. Number of vacancies available for Fireman post is 1679, number of vacancies available for Male Warder is 3012 and for Female Warder is 626, and number of vacancies for Horse Rider Police is 102.

The dates for online application will be announced separately on the official website.

The minimum educational qualification required for these posts is Senior Secondary or 10+2 pass from a recognized board in India or equivalent.

The lower age limit for the posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 22 except for female warder post for which upper age limit is 25 years.

The selection process for the advertised posts will include a written test followed by document verification and Physical measurement test, and Physical Efficiency test. These rounds will be followed by final merit list preparation.

Candidates are advised to check official advertisement to get detailed information on eligibility requirement and physical fitness requirement.

At the time of the application, candidates must have documents to prove their educational qualification and age, that is they should have class 10 and class 12 certificates at hand.

