Nuclear Power Corporation Hiring For 400 Posts, No Written Test Required

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Executive Trainees. The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, npcilcareers.co.in, once the registration window opens.

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Commencement of online application submission: April 10, 2025

Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2025

Payment of application fee: April 10, 2025, to April 30, 2025

The official notification states: "The company offers a motivating and challenging executive environment with attractive opportunities for advancement through various training and development programs, as well as a policy of upward and performance-based promotions. Therefore, there are excellent prospects for career growth and development for meritorious and hardworking executives."

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will be as follows: Candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview for the post of Executive Trainee 2025 based on a merit list prepared by considering the scores of GATE 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025 in a ratio of 1:12.

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates with valid GATE 2023, GATE 2024, or GATE 2025 scores will be eligible for the recruitment process under this advertisement. GATE scores from 2022 or earlier will not be considered.

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Only male candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500 plus applicable bank charges. The application fee can be paid from April 10, 2025 (10:00 AM) to April 30, 2025 (4:00 PM) on any day. However, candidates from SC/ST, benchmark disabilities, ex-servicemen, DODPKIA, female candidates, and NPCIL employees are exempt from paying the application fee.

NPCIL Executive Trainees Recruitment 2025: Mode of Payment

Applicants must pay the application fee online through the integrated payment gateway using a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, etc. at the time of submitting the application.