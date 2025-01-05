Nuclear Power Corporation Opens Applications For Apprentice Posts, No Written Test Required

Nuclear Power Corporation Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, has announced openings for Trade Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice positions. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The last date to submit applications is January 21, after which the application link will be deactivated.

NPCIL Vacancy 2025 Notification: Vacancy Details

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Graduate Apprentice 76

Diploma Apprentice 32

Trade Apprentice (ITI) 176

Apprenticeship Eligibility: Qualifications Required

Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have completed an ITI course in the relevant trade from a recognised institution.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates must hold a diploma in engineering or technology, recognised by a state government, university, or technical education board.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should possess a graduate degree in engineering, technology, or a general faculty such as BA, BSc, BCom, etc.

For more detailed eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Age Limit:

Trade Apprentice: Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 24 years.

Diploma Apprentice: Maximum age is 25 years.

Graduate Apprentice: Maximum age is 26 years.

The age limit will be calculated as of January 21, 2025.

Stipend (Salary):

Trade Apprentice (1-year ITI course): Rs 7,700/month

Trade Apprentice (2-year ITI course): Rs 8,050/month

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8,000/month

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000/month

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance in ITI, Diploma, or Graduate programs. No written exams will be conducted. In case of a tie in marks, the older candidate will be preferred for selection.

In addition to the online application, candidates must send a printed application form along with a passport-sized photograph and photocopies of all relevant documents to the following address:

Deputy Manager, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala, Tq Vyara, dist Tapi, Gujarat.

For further information, candidates can visit the official NPCIL website.

Check the detailed notification here