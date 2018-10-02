GAIL Announces Executive Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2019 Score

GAIL Recruitment 2018 Through GATE Score For Executive Trainee Post

GAIL (India) Limited has notified Executive Trainee recruitment through GATE score. Registration for the recruitment will begin in February 2019. Candidates shall have to furnish details of the GATE 2019 exam, like registration number, correctly while submitting the application as the recruitment will be based on GATE 2019 scores majorly. Applications can be submitted for either Chemical or Instrumentation. Online registration for the GAIL recruitment can be done from February 12, 2019 till March 13, 2019 at the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com.

Candidates with Bachelor degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology/ Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics are eligible to apply for the exam. Candidates must have scored minimum 65% marks in the qualifying exam. 'All qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University / UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions / concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). Diploma in Engineering qualification (if applicable) should be recognised by respective State Board of Technical Education,' reads the job notice.

Details of the vacancy will be notified later by GAIL.

