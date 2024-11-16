GAIL Opens Recruitment For 261 Positions Across Multiple Disciplines

GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the leading natural gas company, has announced a recruitment drive to fill 261 vacancies in various disciplines. The company offers good packages and opportunities for professional growth and learning.

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Key Details

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applying to the vacancies is 56 years.

Postings

Selected candidates may be placed at any GAIL installation, project, office, subsidiary, or joint venture. They may also be deputed to Government departments or other PSUs, with job roles assigned based on the company's business requirements.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) categories need to pay Rs 200 as a non-refundable fee. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted, and subject to valid documentation during verification.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on November 12 with a deadline set for December 11.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the details submitted in their online applications. The selection process may include single or multiple stages, such as:

Group Discussion and/or Interview for most positions.

Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Interview for Senior Officer (F&S) and Officer (Security) roles.

PwBD candidates are exempted from PET.

Skill Test and Interview for Officer (Official Language) positions.

Qualifying Marks

Interview: Minimum 60% for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Other Tests: Minimum 40% for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and 35% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will undergo a probationary period of one year and receive an initial basic pay based on the following grades:

E-2 Grade: Rs 60,000- Rs 1,80,000 (Initial Pay: Rs 60,000).

E-1 Grade: Rs 50,000- Rs 1,60,000 (Initial Pay: Rs 50,000).

Aspiring candidates are advised to submit accurate and complete details during the application process. For further details, visit the GAIL official website.

Check Detailed Notification Here