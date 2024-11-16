Advertisement

GAIL Opens Recruitment For 261 Positions Across Multiple Disciplines

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on November 12 with a deadline set for December 11.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
GAIL Opens Recruitment For 261 Positions Across Multiple Disciplines
GAIL Recruitment 2024: The upper age limit for applying to the vacancies is 56 years.

GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the leading natural gas company, has announced a recruitment drive to fill 261 vacancies in various disciplines. The company offers good packages and opportunities for professional growth and learning.

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Key Details 

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applying to the vacancies is 56 years.

Postings

Selected candidates may be placed at any GAIL installation, project, office, subsidiary, or joint venture. They may also be deputed to Government departments or other PSUs, with job roles assigned based on the company's business requirements.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) categories need to pay Rs 200 as a non-refundable fee. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted, and subject to valid documentation during verification.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on November 12 with a deadline set for December 11.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the details submitted in their online applications. The selection process may include single or multiple stages, such as:

  • Group Discussion and/or Interview for most positions.
  • Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Interview for Senior Officer (F&S) and Officer (Security) roles. 
  • PwBD candidates are exempted from PET.
  • Skill Test and Interview for Officer (Official Language) positions.

Qualifying Marks

  • Interview: Minimum 60% for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
  • Other Tests: Minimum 40% for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and 35% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will undergo a probationary period of one year and receive an initial basic pay based on the following grades:

  • E-2 Grade: Rs 60,000- Rs 1,80,000 (Initial Pay: Rs 60,000).
  • E-1 Grade: Rs 50,000- Rs 1,60,000 (Initial Pay: Rs 50,000).

Aspiring candidates are advised to submit accurate and complete details during the application process. For further details, visit the GAIL official website.

Check Detailed Notification Here 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
GAIL Recruitment 2024, GAIL Recruitment, Jobs And Careers
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com