Canadian Surgeons Put 'Tooth' In Blind Woman's Eye To Restore Her Vision

After a decade of blindness, Gail Lane, a Canadian woman, is hoping to regain her sight thanks to a rare and innovative procedure known as "tooth-in-eye" surgery. Performed at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver, this marks Canada's first reported case of the procedure.

The surgery, described by Dr Greg Moloney as unfamiliar even to many eye surgeons, involves implanting a lens within the patient's tooth to create a new, functional cornea, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

The complex procedure is performed in two stages. First, doctors extracted one of Lane's teeth, shaped it, and inserted a plastic lens. This modified tooth was then implanted in her cheek for three months, allowing it to develop the necessary supporting tissue. Dr Moloney explained to the media outlet that this step is crucial because the tooth lacks the natural connective tissue required for direct implantation into the eye. Simultaneously, Lane's eye was prepared by removing its surface layer and replacing it with a tissue graft from her cheek, which will heal before the tooth implant.

Dr Moloney emphasizes that this procedure isn't a universal solution for all vision problems. It is specifically designed for individuals with severe corneal blindness caused by conjunctival scarring from autoimmune diseases, chemical burns, or other traumas. However, candidates must have a healthy retina and optic nerves for the surgery to be effective.

The hospital shared news of the surgery on Facebook, highlighting the groundbreaking nature of the procedure.

"I haven't seen myself for 10 years," Lane shared, expressing both nervousness and hope. "If I'm fortunate enough to get some sight back, there will be wonderful things to see."



