Job Opportunities At Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

CPCL Recruitment 2018 For 42 Engineer, Officer Posts

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to Engineer, IT&S Officer, HR officer and safety officer posts. A total of 42 vacancies have been notified by CPCL, Chennai for recruitment to the above mentioned posts. Graduates with first class qualification are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates must also satisfy the upper age limit standard prescribed by the CPCL. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

CPCL will select candidates on the basis of written test, which will be held at Chennai only. Candidates who qualify the written test shall have to appear for the personal interview which will assess the knowledge, skill, attitude and aptitude. As of now, CPCL has given the tentative exam date which is November 11.

Applicants shall have to pay Rs 500 (general/ OBC categories) as application fee. The last date to apply for the post is October 8, 2018.

Vacancy Details

Engineer (Chemical): 21 posts

Engineer (Mechanical): 9 posts

Engineer (Electrical): 5 posts

Engineer (Civil): 2 posts

Engineer (Metallurgy): 1 post

IT & S Officer: 1 post

Human Resources Officer: 2 posts

Safety Officer: 1 post

