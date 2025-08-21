Video: Meet Mr Alex, Bull Calf That Lives On 28th Floor In Chennai

A sweet story of a three-month-old bull calf, Mr Alex, living in a high-rise apartment on the 28th floor in Chennai has gone viral on social media platforms. The calf was rescued by architectural designer Thejaswini S Rangan when it was barely a month old and injured.

Watch the video here:

The video, originally posted on Instagram on August 8 by Sai Vignesh, continues to get traction on social media. In his bio, Vignesh has said that he is an animal rescuer and activist. In the caption, he wrote, "Alex! The calf that lives in an apartment!"

Rangan revealed that Mr Alex enjoys cuddles, loves to sit on the balcony, and takes in the panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal and the Buckingham Canal. He also has dog friends who join him during meal times, and they all munch on Napier grass together.

The calf's tilted head reminded his rescuer of the fictional character Alex Pandian, and that's how it got its name.

The rescuer's efforts have garnered praise from online users as they laud her kindness and dedication to caring for Mr Alex.

One user wrote, "Mr. Alex is such a handsome fellow, truly adorable, and hats off to you. Great work. God bless."

"This proves that pets means not only the dog and cat...hope everyone sees the animals as babies," another user said.

"Glad to know that we have wonderful animal lovers like u in this world," a third user commented.

Some users also raised concerns, with one writing, "What is she going to do when he grows too big for the flat and the elevator?"

The luxury apartments in Chennai offer high-end amenities including swimming pools, gyms and landscaped gardens. However, Mr Alex's living situation is quite unconventional.