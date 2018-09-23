Job Opportunities At NIPCCD, Ministry Of Women And Child Development

Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates At NIPCCD

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has invited applications from eligible graduates and postgraduates for recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates shall have to send their applications through post in the application format as prescribed by NIPCCD. All the posts are transferable among the Institute's Headquarters to its existing Regional Centres located in Guwahati, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Indore; and the new Regional Centre proposed at Mohali.

Graduates and postgraduates with work experience as set by the recruiting body can apply for the posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant: 4 posts

Research Assistant: 15 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Publication Officer: 1 post

Assistant Director: 11 posts

Deputy Director (programming division): 2 posts

Joint Director /Regional Director: 1 post

NIPCCD will select candidates on the basis of written exam. Computer skill test will also be conducted for posts other than Assistant Administrative Officer and Assistant.

'An application fee of Rs. 250/- (Non-Refundable) in the form of a Demand Draft in favour of "National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development" payable at New Delhi. SC/ ST/ Physically Handicapped Candidates are exempted from the payment of Application Fee,' reads the official notification.

