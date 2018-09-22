RRB Group D Admit Card Released For Exam Scheduled Till September 26

RRB group D admit card for CBT to be held in next couple of days is available for download on the official website. RRB Group D exam began on September 17. The exams will presumably go on till December 14. So far, RRBs have released exam date and centre details for candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 16. The corresponding details for those whose exams are scheduled after October 16 will be released on September 30. RRBs are releasing Group D hall tickets in a phased manner, that is 4 days before the exam.

RRBs Increase Group C Vacancies; Check Details Here

RRB Group D Hall Tickets: How to download?

Step one: Go to the regional RRB website to which you have applied to.

Step two: Click on the admit card link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.

RRBs are conducting first stage CBT for recruitment on various Group D posts. Candidates who qualify in the first stage CBT will be called for second stage selection process.

Meanwhile, RRBs today began the process of submitting post preference for group c posts. Answer key for first stage CBT for group c posts has already been released and RRBs are accepting objection on the preliminary answer key.

Click here for more Jobs News