RRBs Begin Railway Unit, Post Preference Selection Process For Group C Posts

RRB selection and post preference process begins for Group C posts

RRB Group C selection link will be made available today at 11:00 am. RRBs have decided to let candidates submit their RRB railway unit and post preference for Group C posts (ALP and Technician posts). The link will be activated on each regional RRB website, and it is mandatory for candidates to submit their preference for ALP, Technician Posts. Those who fail to do so will not be considered for merit list preparation for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT.

The link for RRB selection will be available on the official RRB websites. Candidates can use the same link to also update and/or modify RRB Group C exam Trade.

RRBs have also increased the number of Group C vacancies. The increase in vacancies was notified by the Railway Recruitment Cell.

RRB Selection For ALP Technician Recruitment: How To Select?

Step one: Go to official RRB website.

Step two: Click on the RRB Group C Selection Link provided.

Step three: Login using your credentials correctly.

Step four: Submit your preference. Make sure that you make the correct selection as you would not be allowed to change your option after submission.

It is important to modify Exam Trade since candidates who are selected for the second stage CBT, will have to appear for paper in their selected Exam Trade. While only those candidates who qualify in the first CBT will be allowed to appear for the second stage CBT, for close to 36 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam, RRBs will begin the formalities for second CBT beforehand.

Meanwhile, RRBs have released the answer key for RRB ALP and Technician CBT which was concluded on September 4, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP Technician CBT, can submit objections on the answer key till September 25, 2018.

