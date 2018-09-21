IBPS PO Pre Exam Training Call Letter Released At Ibps.in

IBPS has released the pre exam training call letter for PO/ MT recruitment. Concerned candidates can download the training call letter from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in using their registration number, password and date of birth. The training will be held from October 1 till October 7, 2018. Thereafter IBPS PO admit card for preliminary exam will be released. IBPS will conduct PO prelims on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The prelims result will be released within November 2018.

Click here to download IBPS PO Pre Exam Training Call Letter

IBPS conducts pre exam training for to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at selected centres.

'While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the preexamination training programme at the designated Centres. Depending on the response and administrative feasibility the right to cancel any of the Pre- Examination Training Centres and/ or add some other Centres and/or make alternate arrangements is reserved,' reads IBPS PO 2018 notification.

IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment: More Than 7000 Vacancies In 19 Banks

Candidates may face issues while downloading the call letter, this often happens due to multiple login. 'Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,' reads the admit card page.

Click here for more Jobs News