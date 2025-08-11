Advertisement

IBPS Probationary Officer PET Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

IBPS PO PET Call Letter/Admit Card Download 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPO) has released the admit card for Probationary Officer (PO) Pre-Examination Training 2020. Students can check and download the call letter/admit card for online examination for the post of Hindi Officer on the official website of the institute, ibps.in.

IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of the Institute, ibps.in.
  • Under the "Recent Updates" section, click on "IBPS Online Exam Call Letter".
  • Click on "Download".
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Then, click on "Login".
  • The admit card will be downloaded.

Candidates must make sure to download the call letter before the last date of August 17, 2025.

Here is the direct link to download Call letter, "IBPS PO PET Call Letter".

The online examination will be held for a duration of 140 minutes for 200 questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. It will comprise of four tests- Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness and Hindi Language will be conducted one by one for 35 minutes each.

IBPS provides the PET facility to candidates of reserved candidates in helping to prepare for the examination.

