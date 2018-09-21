IBPS Clerk 2018: Exam Pattern Changed, Check Now

IBPS Clerk 2018: IBPS Clerk 2018 application process began on September 18, 2018. The online registration will continue till October 10, 2018. This time IBPS will be filling more than 7000 vacancies through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP). While most of the details of the exam are the same as last year's recruitment process, this year IBPS has made a significant change in the exam pattern for the preliminary exam.

Up until last year, the preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk was of one hour duration. In a composite time of one hour, candidates had to finish answering 100 questions in three different sections.

This year, however, IBPS has made the provisional of sectional timing. Now, instead of a composite one hour time, candidates will have to solve each section in an allotted duration. The time allotted for each section is 20 minutes.

So, this time candidates would have to solve 30 questions from English Language, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 30 questions from Reasoning Ability in 20 minutes each.

Change in exam pattern means that the candidates who would be appearing for the exam will have to prepare for the exam accordingly. Since now, each section is allotted a specific time, candidates will have to practice solving questions in that time limit.

SBI has been following the pattern of sectional time duration for Clerk preliminary exam. IBPS follows the pattern of sectional time duration for PO recruitment exam (both preliminary and main).

