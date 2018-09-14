IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment: More Than 7000 Vacancies In 19 Banks

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018 Notification: Check Vacancies

IBPS clerk 2018 recruitment notification has been released. 19 nationalised banks have participated in clerk recruitment, this year. A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS. For the financial year 2019-2020, the vacancies will be filled through a common recruitment process which will include online preliminary exam and online main exam. Online registration will begin on September 18 and the preliminary exam will be held in December 2018. The provisional allotment process is expected to be completed in April 2019.

'Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/ UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for Online Examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/ UT,' reads the official notification. However, if in case a candidate is allotted to a centre outside the State, it will be solely for the purpose of exam.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Vacancy Details (Statewise)

Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts

Assam: 94 posts

Bihar: 178 posts

Chandigarh: 37 posts

Chhattisgarh: 89 posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts

Daman & Diu: 1 posts

Delhi: 362 posts

Goa: 48 posts

Gujarat: 533 posts

Haryana: 146 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts

Jharkhand: 59 posts

Karnataka: 618 posts

Kerala: 291 posts

Lakshadweep: 1 post

Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts

Maharashtra: 772 posts

Manipur: 8 posts

Meghalaya: 6 posts

Mizoram: 2 posts

Nagaland: 4 posts

Odisha: 191 posts

Puducherry: 22 posts

Punjab: 405 posts

Rajasthan: 268 posts

Sikkim: 10 posts

Tamil Nadu: 792 posts

Telangana: 162 posts

Tripura: 18 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts

Uttarakhand: 97 posts

West Bengal: 195 posts

