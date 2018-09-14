IBPS Clerk 2018: Recruitment Notification Out; Application Begins On September 18

IBPS has released the notification for Clerk Recruitment 2018. This year total number of vacancies advertised are 7275. The application process for IBPS Clerk will begin September 18, 2018 and will end on October 10, 2018. The Preliminary exam for Clerk recruitment will be conducted in December this year. The recruitment process for bank clerks involves a preliminary exam and main exam.

Important Dates

Online Application Process: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Payment of application fee: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Download of Pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

Conduct of Pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of Prelim exam call letter: November 2018

Date of Prelim Exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years.

P.S. Please check the detailed notification for relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

IBPS will activate the application link on its official website on September 18, 2018. The application fee is Rs. 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.

