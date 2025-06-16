Institute of Banking Personnel Selection 2025 Revised Exam Calendar Released, Download Here

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the revised tentative exam calendar of online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) today, June 16, 2025. Candidates can check and download the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: How To Download Exam Calendar?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Under the "Recent Updates" section, click on "Tentative Calendar".

The exam calendar will be automatically downloaded.

Save the calendar for future reference.

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: Important Dates

The tentative exam schedule for the various posts of PSBs is as follows:

Exam Type Probationary Officer/ Specialist Customer Service

Management Trainee Officers Associate

Preliminary Aug 17,23,24 Aug 30 October 4,5,11



Main Oct 12, 2025 Nov 9 Nov 29, 2025

The tentative exam schedule for the various posts of RRBs is as follows:

Exam Type Officer Scale I Officer Scale II Officer Assistants

Preliminary Nov 23 and 25, NA Dec 6,7,13,14, 2025

2025

Main Dec 28, 2025 Dec 28, 2025 Feb 1, 2026



IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: Documents Required To Register

While registering for any of the exams, candidates will be required to submit the following documents:

Photograph of the applicant/candidate

Signature of the applicant

Thumb impression of the applicant

Scanned copy of the handwritten document as per the format, which will provided in a separate notification.

Also, candidates' live photograph will also be captured during the registration process.

Candidates will have to apply for the examinations online and registering once makes you eligible for both the preliminary and main examinations.