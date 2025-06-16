Advertisement

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection 2025 Revised Exam Calendar Released, Download Here

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: Candidates can check and download the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Candidates have to apply for the examinations online on ibps.in.
IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the revised tentative exam calendar of online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) today, June 16, 2025. Candidates can check and download the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025:  How To Download Exam Calendar?

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • Under the "Recent Updates" section, click on "Tentative Calendar".
  • The exam calendar will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the calendar for future reference.

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025:  Important Dates

The tentative exam schedule for the various posts of PSBs is as follows:

Exam Type     Probationary Officer/   Specialist       Customer Service        
                      Management Trainee    Officers           Associate

Preliminary        Aug 17,23,24            Aug 30        October 4,5,11

Main                 Oct 12, 2025             Nov 9            Nov 29, 2025

The tentative exam schedule for the various posts of RRBs is as follows:

Exam Type    Officer Scale I    Officer Scale II      Officer Assistants

Preliminary     Nov 23 and 25,         NA               Dec 6,7,13,14, 2025
                       2025

Main             Dec 28, 2025          Dec 28, 2025      Feb 1, 2026


IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025: Documents Required To Register

While registering for any of the exams, candidates will be required to submit the following documents:

  • Photograph of the applicant/candidate
  • Signature of the applicant
  • Thumb impression of the applicant
  • Scanned copy of the handwritten document as per the format, which will provided in a separate notification.
  • Also, candidates' live photograph will also be captured during the registration process.

Candidates will have to apply for the examinations online and registering once makes you eligible for both the preliminary and main examinations.

