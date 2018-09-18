IBPS Clerk 2018: Online Application Begins; How To Apply

IBPS Clerk 2018 online application process began today. IBPS has advertised 7275 vacancies in 19 nationalized banks. The selection will be done through a two step process which involves a preliminary exam and a main examination. The preliminary examination is scheduled in December. Candidates who fulfill the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria should complete the application process before the last date which is October 10, 2018.

IBPS Clerk 2018: How To Apply?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the CRP Clerk tab.

Step three: Click on the CRP Clerical Cadre VIII link and then click on the application link on the next page.

IBPS Clerk 2018 registration window

Step four: A window as shown above will open. Click on the link given for New Registration.

Step five: Register by entering your basic information in the form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated.

Step six: Upload the required documents.

Step Seven: Complete the application form and click on Final Submit. Before you click on Final Submit, make sure that all the details entrede are correct.

Step eight: Pay application fee.

Step nine: Take a print out of the completed application form and keep it safe.