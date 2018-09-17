IBPS Clerk 2018: Application Starts Tomorrow; 10 Important Points To Know Before Applying

IBPS Clerk 2018: Important documents required for application

IBPS Clerk 2018 registration will begin from tomorrow. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment online through the official website. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 is October 10, 2018. This time IBPS has advertised 7275 clerk vacancies in 19 Nationalized banks. The vacancies are available state-wise and candidates can check the details here.

IBPS Clerk 2018: 10 Important Things To Know Before Application

1. Candidates must check their eligibility first and affirm that they fulfill the academic eligibility required for recruitment as a clerk. A candidate would need a graduate degree or an equivalent degree to be eligible for recruitment.

2. The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. Candidates should go through detailed advertisement for relaxation on upper age limit.

3. Candidates would need a scanned image of their photograph (4.5cm X 3.5cm), dimensions 200 x 230 pixels (preferred) and file size should be between 20 kb-50 kb.

4. Candidate should also have a scanned image of their signature. The Signature should not be in capital letters.

5. The candidate should sign on a white paper with black ink pen. The preferred dimension for signature is 140 x 60 pixels and file size should be between 10 kb - 20 kb.

6. Candidate is also required to upload left thumb impression. The thumb impression should be clearly scanned and should not be smudged. Read the detailed advertisement for alternatives if the candidate does not have left thumb.

7. The file format for thumb impression should be jpg or jpeg. The dimension of the image should be 240 x 240 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e 3 cm * 3 cm (Width * Height). The file size should be between 20 kb to 50 kb.

8. Candidate is also required to upload a handwritten declaration in their application form. The text for the hand written declaration is as follows:

"I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required."

9. The file type for handwritten declaration should either be jpg or jpeg. The required dimension for handwritten declaration is 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e 10 cm * 5 cm (Width * Height) and the file size should be between 50 kb to 100 kb.

10. The candidate must have a valid personal email id. the email id will be used for communication related to the recruitment exam hence a candidate must provide their personal email id.

