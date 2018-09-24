National Institute of Ayurveda Notifies Jobs For Class 10th, 12th Pass

NIA Recruitment 2018 For Clerk, MTS Posts

National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited applications from class 10th and 12th pass candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff. Candidates who have cleared class 10 / 12 from a central/ state board of education are eligible to apply for the post. For the clerk post, applicants must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. For multi-tasking staff the age limit to apply is 25 years and it is 27 years for lower division clerk as on January 1, 2019.

NIA will not conduct personal interview for selection to the post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of objective type written test which will comprise of 100 MCQs. Candidates will be allowed 1.5 hours to attempt the exam.

Vacancies have also been notified for Pharmacist and Staff Nurse posts for which Diploma (AYUSH) holders and those with B.Pharma degree are eligible.

Application Fee

Candidates shall pay Rs 2000 as application fee for clerk post and Rs 1800 for multi-tasking staff post. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories shall have to pay Rs 1600 and Rs 1400 for clerk and multi-tasking staff post, respectively.

Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk: 5 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 35 posts

Staff Nurse (Ayurved): 7 posts

Pharmacist (Ayurved): 1 post

The last date to apply is October 31, 2018.

