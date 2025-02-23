GAIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Executive Trainee, Salary Up To Rs 1,80,000

GAIL Recruitment 2025: Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has started the registration for Executive Trainee Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 73 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, gailonline.com. The last date for submission of online applications is March 18, 2025.

Number of Vacancies:

• Executive Trainee (Chemical): 21

• Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 17

• Executive Trainee (Electrical): 14

• Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 8

• Executive Trainee (BIS): 13

Salary Details:

Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs. 60,000 in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000 - 1,80,000.

The official notification states: “During the Training-cum-Probation period and/or after absorption, the candidates may be posted at any of the installations, projects, offices, etc., of GAIL (India) Limited or any of its subsidiaries/Joint Ventures, or they may be deputed to any Department of the Government of India or other PSUs. The selected candidates may be assigned jobs, functions, or assignments as per the business requirements of the company, including shift operations.”

Candidates will be shortlisted for further selection as Executive Trainees based on their GATE-2025 scores. Please note that only GATE-2025 scores are valid for this recruitment. Scores from GATE-2024 or earlier will not be considered.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for Executive Trainee positions in all disciplines is 26 years, as of March 18, 2025.

Relaxation in Qualifying Marks:

A 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks will be given to SC, ST, and PwBD candidates for reserved posts. However, SC/ST/PwBD candidates applying for unreserved posts will be evaluated based on general merit standards and will not receive any relaxation in qualifying marks.