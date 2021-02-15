GAIL To Recruit Executive Trainees Through GATE 2021 Score; Registration Begins Today

GAIL recruitment 2021 through GATE score. Apply online on or before March 16

GAIL has invited applications to recruit Executive Trainees through GATE 2021 scores. A total of 25 vacancies will be filled in chemical and instrumentation disciplines. Candidates who have obtained bachelor's degree in chemical, petrochemical, chemical technology, petrochemical technology, instrumentation, instrumentation and control, electronics and instrumentation, electrical and instrumentation, electronics and electrical and electronics discipline securing more than 65% marks are eligible to apply.

The last date for submission of application forms is March 16.

"All qualifications must be from UGC, AICTE approved courses and only full time regular courses will be considered," the GAIL has said in the job notice.

The upper age limit of the applicants is 26 years as on the last date of application submission.

GAIL will shortlist candidates for the group discussion and / or interview on the basis of GATE 2021 score. "Only GATE-2021 score is valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE score of 2020 or prior to that is not valid," the GAIL has said.

After submitting the application form, the candidates have to take its printout, affix passport size photograph and put signature. The completely filled application form has to be produced during the interview round. "Candidates should not send print out of the online application to any office of GAIL (India) Limited," it is mentioned in the job notification.

