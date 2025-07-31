Elderly Man Spotted Doing Yoga In Rain On Railway Platform, Internet Calls It "Aura Farming"

A video on Reddit has gone viral, showcasing an elderly man performing a headstand on a rainy railway platform. Despite the rain and onlookers trying to record him, the man seemed completely focused on his yoga practice. What's striking is that he was practising yoga without a mat or umbrella, completely focused on his pose. The person who recorded the video mentioned that the elderly man had been practising various yoga poses for a while, but they only managed to capture the headstand on camera.

"Today, while waiting for the train saw an old man doing all kinds of yoga on the platform unaffected by rain and crowd, which was watching from another platform. Only able take shot of this one," the caption read.

See the photo here:

The video resonated with Reddit users, who praised the elderly man's calmness and focus amidst the hustle and bustle of a public railway platform. Many saw it as a quintessential example of everyday life in India, showcasing the man's dedication to his yoga practice.

One person joked, "We all need such a coping mechanism before boarding a train in India."

Another commented, "All I see is a person who forgot his umbrella and is keeping his head dry from the rain!"

A third said, "The feeling would be out of this world, with more blood circulation going to his head."

A fourth added, "Aura Farming."

Notably, Yoga enjoys immense popularity in India, deeply rooted in the country's cultural, spiritual, and historical fabric. It's not just a physical exercise, but a way of life that integrates meditation, breath control, and ethical principles.

Yoga is practised by millions across India, from urban to rural areas. A 2018 survey by the Ministry of AYUSH estimated that over 50% of Indian adults engage in some form of yoga or related practices, with higher participation in states like Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The International Day of Yoga, declared by the UN in 2014 at India's initiative, sees massive participation, with events like mass yoga sessions in cities like New Delhi and Rishikesh drawing thousands annually.