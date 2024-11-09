Andhra Man Gets Stuck Between Train And Platform. What Happened Next

The officials had to break through the concrete floor of the platform to safely bring him out.

A passenger at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli Railway Station narrowly escaped after being trapped between the platform and the train as he tried to board the Janmabhoomi Express. Since the train was preparing to depart, the incident raised immediate concerns for passenger's safety.

Railway officials rushed to help the victim, as he remained stuck in a precarious position. The passenger was rescued with great difficulty. The officials had to break through the concrete floor of the platform to safely bring him out.

The injured passenger was then promptly taken to NTR Hospital for urgent medical attention.

As further details about his condition are awaited, a police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in the future has been launched.