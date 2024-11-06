Indian Railways To Launch All-in-One 'Super App' For Seamless Passenger Services

The initiative aims to integrate services that were spread across various applications.

Indian Railways is getting ready to launch a single "super app" that would offer travellers a variety of necessary services on one easy-to-use platform. The new application will serve as an umbrella platform, bringing together all railway services in one place. It will let users purchase platform passes, book tickets, and track train timetables, among other features, which should make travelling easier.

With the goal of integrating a variety of services that were previously dispersed across several applications, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is working with IRCTC's current infrastructure to construct the app. IRCTC will remain the main interface via which passengers access these services in spite of this integration. The super app's development is still under progress.

Also Read | IIT Delhi And Centre For Railway Information Systems Partner To Transform Indian Railways

Currently, railway passengers rely on separate platforms for various needs, such as IRCTC Rail Connect for ticketing, IRCTC eCatering Food on Track for meal orders, Rail Madad for feedback, UTS for unreserved tickets, and the National Train Enquiry System for real-time train information. The new super app seeks to centralise these services, creating a streamlined and user-friendly experience for millions of railway users.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to advance railway infrastructure, safety, and operational efficiency across India.

Under this MoU, IIT Delhi researchers will engage in a series of R&D projects aimed at enhancing security, safety, scheduling, intermodal connectivity, and revenue optimisation for Indian Railways. Faculty members from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Studies will collaborate on these initiatives, combining interdisciplinary expertise to address key challenges. This partnership is expected to make Indian Railways a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced organisation.

By combining groundbreaking research with practical application, the partnership aims to address some of the most pressing challenges in Indian Railways.