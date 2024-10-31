IIT Delhi And Centre For Railway Information Systems Partner To Transform Indian Railways

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to advance railway infrastructure, safety, and operational efficiency across India.



Under this MoU, IIT Delhi researchers will engage in a series of R&D projects aimed at enhancing security, safety, scheduling, intermodal connectivity, and revenue optimisation for Indian Railways. Faculty members from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Studies will collaborate on these initiatives, combining interdisciplinary expertise to address key challenges. This partnership is expected to make Indian Railways a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced organisation.



By combining groundbreaking research with practical application, the partnership aims to address some of the most pressing challenges in Indian Railways.



This MoU underscores IIT Delhi's dedication to supporting national infrastructure through collaborative research and innovation. By bridging academia and industry, IIT Delhi and CRIS are setting a benchmark for research-driven partnerships that promote sustainable development in India's transportation sector.



Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, remarked, "This partnership with CRIS is a major step towards elevating India's railway infrastructure.



GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director at CRIS, noted that the collaboration with IIT Delhi aligns with CRIS's mission to incorporate advanced technologies for Indian Railways. With the research expertise of IIT Delhi, CRIS is optimistic that these projects will bring considerable advancements in railway operations and enhance passenger experience.