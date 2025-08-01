Railway Recruitment Cell Invites Application For Over 3000 Apprentices, Details Here

RRC Apprentice Notification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for over 3000 Apprentice posts in the Workshops and Divisions of Indian Railway. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of the cell, rrcer.org.

The online applications will start from August 14, 2025 and candidates will be required to fill an application form for the same.

RRC Eastern Railways Apprentice Posts: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be of minimum age 15 and should not be older than 24 years. The cell may provide age relaxation to candidates of categories like Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The candidate must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any recognized board.

Candidate may be required to undergo health checkup- based on which their eligibility for the post will be considered.

Candidates must note that the selection will not be based on any written examination but the marks achieved by them in the Class 10 and ITI examination.

Candidates can download the official detailed notification here, which contains the application forms for different categories like OBC, SC/ST- "RRC Apprentice Notification".

An ITI trade certificate, also known as a National Trade Certificate (NTC), is a vocational qualification awarded to individuals who complete a course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI)

Those interested must apply for the post before September 13, 2025.